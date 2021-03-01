Study Recommends Tulsa Transit Increase Service In Broken Arrow

By 55 minutes ago

A study of Tulsa Transit services in Broken Arrow makes several recommendations to ramp up public transportation in the coming years for a growing community.

"Implement a same-day, on-demand service. Definitely maintain the express routes that are there — we actually recommend they grow a little bit. We do recommend a north-south express route on [U.S. 169], trying to get north Broken Arrow to those employers north of the community," Olsson Associates Senior Transportation Planner Corinne Donahue told the Tulsa Transit Board last week.

The study recommends Tulsa Transit add morning, midday and afternoon trips to routes 902 and 909, which take people between Broken Arrow and downtown Tulsa on the Broken Arrow Expressway. The same-day, on-demand service it recommends would replace the existing flex route 508.

The recommended changes would happen over several years and would eventually bring Tulsa Transit’s costs of operating services for Broken Arrow to more than $800,000 a year. The City of Broken Arrow will be asked to kick in a larger share of funding.

Donahue said the recommendations were made after a series of public input events and are meant to serve a city expected to add 50,000 residents by 2045.

"The challenge that the city officials are facing — 'OK, wow. We’re having 50,000 more people, you times that by two cars and, you know we’re getting into this craziness.' And how can transit be a solution for services in the future out there?" Donahue said.

The transit study will be presented to the Broken Arrow City Council later this month.

Tags: 
Tulsa Transit
Broken Arrow

Related Content

Tulsa Transit Preparing to Kick off Process of Repurposing Denver Avenue Station

By Nov 2, 2020
Tulsa Transit

Tulsa Transit could start the process of repurposing Denver Avenue Station as soon as next month by choosing a firm to help figure out where a new downtown transit hub should go.

The Arena District master plan recommended turning the site into offices, parking and residential units. Tulsa Transit's adminstrative offices may relocate there from the Pearl District, too.

Tulsa County Court Clerk to Open Satellite Office in Broken Arrow's Rose District

By Dec 29, 2020
Rose District

Broken Arrow’s Rose District will be the home of a satellite office for the Tulsa County Court Clerk.

The office will process civil filings and should be up and running by February.

City of Broken Arrow Economic Development Manager Norm Stephens said the idea stemmed from a plan to market the Rose District as a one-stop wedding destination in order to help businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

City of Broken Arrow Provides Land for Groundwater Monitoring Program

By Dec 8, 2020
Courtesy

The City of Broken Arrow has donated land to help keep tabs on groundwater quality in the state.

A new well at the Verdigris Water Treatment Plant will be added to the statewide Groundwater Monitoring and Assessment Program, a network of around 750 wells established in 2012. Oklahoma Water Resources Board Water Programs Division Manager Bill Cauthron said there’s a distinct advantage to working with local governments.