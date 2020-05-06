"Superbugs: The Race to Stop an Epidemic" (Encore Presentation)

Our guest is Matt McCarthy, MD, a bestselling author, assistant professor of medicine at Weill Cornell, and staff physician at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, where he also serves on the Ethics Committee. He's the author of "Superbugs: The Race to Stop an Epidemic," which was originally released last summer. Kirkus Reviews called the book "a riveting insider's look at the race to find a cure for antibiotic-resistant infections, one of the most pressing challenges in modern medicine.... Insightful and honest, McCarthy effectively combines useful information about the latest advances in microbial research with accounts of the best aspects of humanity." In the wake of our current pandemic, we present this interview recorded in June 2019 with Dr John Schumann.

