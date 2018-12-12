At the TCFR: "Can America Survive an Era of Ignorance? Its Crippling Effect on Our Foreign Policy"

Related Program: 
What happens when we as a society stop trusting our experts, stop consulting our longtime scholars, and stop listening to our intelligence-community professionals? What happens to our foreign policy? How are this nation's relationships with the rest of the world affected? How is our government itself altered? Our guest on ST is the conservative writer and scholar, Tom Nichols, who is also a Professor of National Security Affairs at the U.S. Naval War College. Nichols recently gave an address at the Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations (or TCFR) titled "Can America Survive an Era of Ignorance? Its Crippling Effect on Our Foreign Policy." And along those same lines, the most recent book by Nichols (from Oxford University Press; released last year) is "The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why It Matters."

Foreign Affairs
Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations
Global Affairs
President Trump
Political Science
Federal Government
Diplomacy
Academic Life and Culture
The CIA
FBI
U.S. State Department
American History
Nonfiction
Congress
American Presidents
Russia
U.S.S.R. and Soviet History

