Technical Issues Lead to Artificially Low COVID Case Reports Sunday and Monday

Surprisingly low numbers of new COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday and Monday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health were the result of data entry issues.

The health department said Monday because of those issues, Sunday's 209 cases and Monday's 168 cases are low and don't reflect real-time data.

"OSDH’s Acute Disease Service is working diligently to resolve these technical issues and will continue to provide reporting of COVID-19 information that Oklahomans have come to expect from OSDH. In the meantime, Oklahomans who receive a positive test result through a State lab will continue to be promptly notified and connected to contract tracing efforts," a situation update posted Monday read.

Once the issue is fixed and more cases are reported, it could undo the first decline in Oklahoma's seven-day average of new cases in two weeks.

The 168 cases initially reported raised Oklahoma's total number of known COVID-19 cases to 25,433.

One death was reported Monday, a Tulsa County woman 65 or older. She did not die in the past 24 hours. COVID-19 has now killed 452 Oklahomans, 85 of them in Tulsa County, most in the state.

