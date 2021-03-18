"Tecumseh and the Prophet: The Shawnee Brothers Who Defied a Nation" (Encore)

(Note: This discussion first aired in October of last year.) Our guest is the well-regarded historian and author Peter Cozzens, who joins us to talk about his book, "Tecumseh and the Prophet: The Shawnee Brothers Who Defied a Nation." This book argues that Tecumseh was actually a co-leader of sorts of the Shawnee tribe with his often-misunderstood younger brother, the shaman-like Tenskwatawa. As noted by a critic writing for The Christian Science Monitor: "Cozzens expertly mines the surprisingly varied array of sources for the brothers' early lives; he presents the fullest picture yet of who these men were before they achieved national fame. His book balances them more than any previous retelling of the story ever has. 'Tecumseh and the Prophet' is as close to a fully realized popular biography of Tenkswatawa as is ever likely to be written...[and it] paints in vivid colors the grandest effort of Native Americans to retain their independence."