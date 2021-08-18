Term-Limited Oklahoma Senator To Seek Open Treasurer Seat

By Associated Press 21 minutes ago

Mike Mazzei
Credit Tulsa Wealth Advisors

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Mike Mazzei, a term-limited Republican state senator from Tulsa who also worked as Gov. Kevin Stitt’s top budget advisor, announced Tuesday that he would run for state treasurer next year.

He joins another term-limited state lawmaker, Republican Todd Russ of Cordell, and Oklahoma County Clerk David Hooten as candidates for the post.

Current State Treasurer Randy McDaniel of Oklahoma City announced in June he wouldn’t seek a second term in office.

 A certified financial planner, Mazzei served 12 years in the Senate, most of them as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, where he oversaw tax policy.

Mazzei resigned from the Stitt administration in October, saying the time was right for him to return to his financial planning company.

