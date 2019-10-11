A Thelonious Monk Birthday Broadcast (on the Next All This Jazz)

Catch the next installment of All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 12th, right here on Public Radio 89.5 KWGS-FM (and online, via live stream, at PublicRadioTulsa.org). As ever, we'll present three solid hours of modern jazz, both recent and classic, across a range of styles.

One Thelonious Sphere Monk -- born October 10, 1917, in Rocky Mount, North Carolina -- will be the focal point for our theme-driven 3rd hour of the program, beginning at 11pm. (The brilliant bebop composer and pianist would have turned 102 last Thursday; he died in 1982.) We'll hear a variety of jazz greats doing immortal Monk themes like "Round Midnight" and "Ask Me Now" and "Bemsha Swing" -- as well as less familiar but likewise wonderful fare like "Teo."

And elsewhere in our show, listen for music by Pat Bianchi, Ella Fitzgerald, Sonny Clark, George Mraz, Terry Gibbs, and Anthony Braxton, to name but a few. Join us for All This Jazz!

(Also, just FYI: All This Jazz has a Facebook page. Like it! Bookmark it! Gracias!)