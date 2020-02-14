Third Oklahoman Tests Negative for Coronavirus

The third Oklahoman checked for possible coronavirus or ‘CO-VID 19’ tests negative. Those results are just in from the Centers for Disease Control. State Epidemiologist Laurence Burnsed says all Oklahomans tested so far are negative for the disease. He says since the cases are negative, there’s no need to release locations where the individuals live or work. If that situation becomes necessary for public safety, it will be made public.

Meanwhile, health officials say because of safeguards put in place, chances of an outbreak in Oklahoma are low at this time.