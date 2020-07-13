Thousands Lose Power In Oklahoma After Saturday's Severe Storms

By 1 hour ago
  • Facebook / Public Service Company of Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thousands of Oklahoma residents were without power Sunday after severe thunderstorms ripped across parts of the state overnight.

Oklahoma Gas & Electric reported nearly 27,000 clients were without electricity late Sunday morning following storms that tore down branches and knocked out power lines. The utility company warned some people could be without power for more than a day.

Outages were most widespread around Oklahoma City and the nearby community of Norman, although people across a wide swath of the state’s northeast also lost power.

The storms included winds of up to 70 mph (112 kph) and even stronger gusts, according to the National Weather Service. No injuries have been reported.

Tags: 
storms
PSO
Power Grid
utilities

Related Content

PSO Will Try Wind, Again

By KWGS News Jul 16, 2019
PSO

Following its abandoned "WindCatcher Project",  the Public Service Company of Oklahoma will try another wind energy project.  

As part of its long-range plan to increase reliance on natural gas and renewable energy resources, Public Service Company of Oklahoma  today filed an application seeking regulatory approval to add 675 megawatts of Oklahoma wind-generated power to its energy mix. This reflects a 45.5% share of 1,485 MW total requested in conjunction with its sister company, Southwestern Electric Power Company. 

PSO Gives City of Tulsa-Rogers County Port Authority Site Once Proposed for Nuclear Plant

By Oct 10, 2019
Matt Trotter / KWGS

The City of Tulsa-Rogers County Port Authority is the proud new owner of land in Rogers County that was once the planned home of a nuclear power plant.

Public Service Company of Oklahoma President and CEO Peggy Simmons said the utility is transferring to the port authority more than 2,000 acres in Inola where they intended to build the Black Fox nuclear plant in the 1970s.