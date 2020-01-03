Three More Arrested in Death of White Supremacist Inmate

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa County authorities say three more individuals have been arrested in connection with the December murder of a member of a white-supremacist prison gang.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office says the three suspects — Tyler Brett Coyle, Taylor Michelle Harper and Destiny Rae Asher — were arrested Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says all three were taken in custody on first degree murder warrants for the death of 23-year-old Jared Langworthy.

All three also face several other charges, including gang related offenses, maiming and conspiracy to commit a felony.