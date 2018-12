Paul George scored 33 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-104. It was the fourth time in seven games George scored at least 30 points. Russell Westbrook had 13 points, 12 assists, nine rebounds and six steals for Oklahoma City. Danilo Gallinari matched a season high with 28 points, Tobias Harris scored 22 and Montrezl Harrell added 21 for the Clippers.