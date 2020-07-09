Thursday's News Update from KWGS

Thursday's top stories:
- As COVID-19 cases skyrocket locally, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and Tulsa Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said Wednesday that it's still not necessary to implement a mandatory mask policy.
- The pandemic is continuing to break records in Tulsa County and statewide.
- Gov. Kevin Stitt has ordered flags to fly at half-staff today for Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop last month. Johnson's funeral will be held this afternoon.