Thursday's News Update from KWGS

Thursday's top stories:

  • As COVID-19 cases skyrocket locally, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and Tulsa Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said Wednesday that it's still not necessary to implement a mandatory mask policy.
  • The pandemic is continuing to break records in Tulsa County and statewide.
  • Gov. Kevin Stitt has ordered flags to fly at half-staff today for Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop last month. Johnson's funeral will be held this afternoon.

Bynum Tells Tulsans Not To Wait For Mask Mandate: 'Step Up And Do It Yourselves'

With COVID-19 infection rates soaring both in Tulsa County and statewide, Mayor G.T. Bynum struck a familiar note at a Wednesday press conference, exhorting Tulsans to wear masks while also maintaining that he does not believe a policy requiring them is currently necessary.

"The reason we haven't done it yet to date is because we have not been told that there is just no other option and we have to do it," Bynum said.

Bynum has previously said he would implement such a policy if advised to do so by Dr. Bruce Dart, director of the Tulsa Health Department.

Oklahoma Follows Record COVID-19 Day with New 2nd Highest Increase in Cases, 3 More Dead

Updated July 8, 6:12 p.m. with latest hospitalization numbers. 

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Wednesday 673 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 17,893.

Tulsa County had 206 of the new cases, pushing its total to 4,571.

Over the past seven days, Oklahoma has reported an average of 540 new cases a day, the highest that trend has ever been. Tulsa County has reported an average of 147 new cases a day over the same week, nearing its high of 148.

Records: Man Accused Of Killing Tulsa Officer Threatened Him

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a Tulsa police officer had threatened to kill the officer during the man’s run-in with local police years prior, according to police records.

David Anthony Ware, 32, is being held in the Tulsa County jail on multiple charges in connection to the fatal shooting of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson, 45, in June and the shooting of Officer Aurash Zarkeshan, 26.