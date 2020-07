The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Wednesday 918 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 28,065.

The increase is the state's third-highest for a single day, not including a total of 1,714 reported on Tuesday. Nearly half of Tuesday's reported cases were from other days, but state officials said they were stuck in a backlog in their outdated reporting system.

Tulsa County had 209 of Wednesday's reported cases, bringing its total to 6,744. Oklahoma County surpassed Tulsa County and leads the state with 6,762 cases.