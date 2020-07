Updated July 29, 6:45 p.m. with new hospitalization and testing numbers.

Oklahoma stepped back a bit from a new high in COVID-19 hospitalizations, and the State Department of Health reported on Wednesday 848 new cases of the illness.

A report released Tuesday night showed 663 people hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of 67 from Monday and a total that surpassed the previous high of 638 set July 15.

Wednesday evening's report had hospitalizations at 647, but 244 were in intensive care units, 16 more than on Tuesday.