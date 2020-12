6:31 a.m. newscast

Thursday's top stories:

• In the coming days, Tulsa County is expected to hit 6% of all county residents having had or being actively infected with COVID-19.

• Oklahoma's hospitals continue to operate at "crisis standards of care" due to capacity strains. Lay-volunteers are performing key aspects of care, field hospital tents are being erected, and providers are being asked to perform atypical tasks.