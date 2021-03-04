Thursday's News Update From KWGS

7:31 a.m. newscast

Thursday's top stories:

• The state has begun publishing the CDC COVID-19 death count, which is based on death certificates and far higher than the figure previously provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. According to the CDC, more than 7,000 Oklahomans have been killed by the virus.

• A verdict is possible Thursday in the trial of Matthew Hall, accused getaway driver in the slaying of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson.

• The Oklahoma House of Representatives passed a bill that would prohibit governments from closing houses of worship during health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic.