Thursday's News Update From KWGS

By 13 minutes ago

Thursday's top stories:

• The state has begun publishing the CDC COVID-19 death count, which is based on death certificates and far higher than the figure previously provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. According to the CDC, more than 7,000 Oklahomans have been killed by the virus.

• A verdict is possible Thursday in the trial of Matthew Hall, accused getaway driver in the slaying of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson.

• The Oklahoma House of Representatives passed a bill that would prohibit governments from closing houses of worship during health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic.

State Begins Giving CDC Death Count In Daily COVID-19 Updates

By 17 hours ago
NIAID-RML

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Wednesday 747 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 425,746.

Tulsa County had 99 of Wednesday's cases. Its total now stands at 71,105, second to Oklahoma County's 81,082.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, fell from 684 to 677, its lowest since late August. The record of 4,256 was set Jan. 13.

Tulsa County's seven-day average remained at 117. The record is 647, set Jan. 9. Oct. 29 was the last time the seven-day average was below 100.

House Republicans Pass Bill To Keep Churches From Being Closed During Emergency Like COVID Pandemic

By 14 hours ago
File Photo

Oklahoma House Republicans passed a bill on Wednesday to prohibit any government entity from closing churches during an emergency like the COVID-19 pandemic.

House Bill 2648 would deem such orders a "substantial burden" on religion, an attempt to render them unconstitutional. Courts have tied the term to forcing someone to violate their religious beliefs. The bill says that finding would apply even if an order applies to non-religious establishments. 

Trial Begins For Man Charged As Getaway Driver In Shooting Of 2 TPD Officers

By & 20 hours ago
KWGS File Photo

Updated March 3, 6:38 p.m.

The trial for a man charged as the getaway driver in the June 2020 shooting of two Tulsa police officers started Wednesday.

Matthew Hall, 29, faces two counts of being an accessory to a felony. Prosecutors allege he drove David Ware from the traffic stop in east Tulsa where Tulsa Police Ofc. Aurash Zarkeshan and Sgt. Craig Johnson were shot and that Hall helped get rid of the gun that was used.