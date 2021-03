6:31 a.m. newscast

Thursday's top stories:

• Democrats in the U.S. House and Senate want Congress to pass a resolution recognizing the 100-year anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and the ongoing legacy of white supremacy and racist violence. None of Oklahoma's all-Republican federal delegation answered whether or not they would support it.

• Civil rights groups and activists are watching closely to see whether proposed anti-protest legislation will be signed into law in Oklahoma.