6:31 a.m. newscast

Thursday's top stories:

• The Tulsa Health Department is urging residents get vaccinated as hospitals face significant challenges under the strain of the COVID-19 surge driven by the more contagious Delta variant.

• With the federal moratorium on evictions expiring on Saturday, advocates are scrambling to connect tenants with resources and support to try to prevent a predicted "tsunami" of evictions in Tulsa County and around the nation.