6:31 a.m. newscast

Thursday's top stories:

• Ascension St. John Medical Center in Tulsa is being forced to limit some services under a crush of COVID-19 patients.

• Hospital intensive care units around the state are slammed.

• The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education authorized its legal counsel to pursue litigation against the state and state officials for the ban on districts implementing mask mandates to keep staff, students and communities safe.