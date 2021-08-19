Thursday's News Update From KWGS

6:31 a.m. newscast

Thursday's top stories:

• The U.S. Education Secretary sent a letter to Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister saying Oklahoma's attempts to prevent universal masking in schools may violate federal law.

• Oklahoma nursing homes that receive Medicaid and Medicare funding will lose it unless they require all their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19, under a new order from President Biden.

• Freshmen moved in Wednesday at the University of Tulsa, where new President Brad Carson says he's confident in-person learning can be done safely this semester.