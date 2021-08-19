Thursday's News Update From KWGS

Thursday's top stories:

• The U.S. Education Secretary sent a letter to Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister saying Oklahoma's attempts to prevent universal masking in schools may violate federal law.

• Oklahoma nursing homes that receive Medicaid and Medicare funding will lose it unless they require all their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19, under a new order from President Biden.

• Freshmen moved in Wednesday at the University of Tulsa, where new President Brad Carson says he's confident in-person learning can be done safely this semester.

StateImpact Oklahoma obtained a copy of a letter from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to Okla. Gov. Kevin Stitt and Okla. Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. Read it here.

Only Half of Oklahoma’s Nursing Home Workers Are Vaccinated. Now Biden Is Mandating It.

Nursing homes in Oklahoma and across the nation are in danger of losing staff or funding following pressure from the Biden administration spurred by a resurgence of COVID-19.

Nursing homes that refuse to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for their staff will lose Medicare and Medicaid funding. 

University Of Tulsa Welcomes Freshmen Students, President Says He Is Watchful Of COVID

Today was freshman move-in day at the University of Tulsa. 

 

Senior Tori Gross, who is a peer mentor to new students, said the atmosphere at the traditional campus welcoming celebrations was a bit changed.

 

“After last year being different because of COVID, this year feels very new.”

 

As far as COVID, TU President Brad Carson - who was also in front of Collins Hall to welcome new students - said he thinks the return can be done responsibly.

 