Tire Dealer Gives Gift to Salvation Army

The Salvation Army receives a donation from ‘Bridgestone Retail Operations’ during the opening of a new Firestone Complete Auto Care location at 1426 East 71st Street in Tulsa. Bridgestone is a national partner of Boys & Girls Clubs of America and they have donated millions across the country to support clubs.

As part of the opening ceremony, representatives from Bridgestone talked about giving back to the community and they presented $1,000 check to Richard White, Executive Director, The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Tulsa. Area Bridgestone Manager, Chris Shew, talked about growing up in one of the Boys & Girls Clubs in Tulsa and he said it really made an impact on him as a child. He went on to say he credits the club with keeping him out of trouble and he spent a lot of time playing basketball there.