Tornado Clean-Up Underway

The clean-up continues from Friday night's tornadoes in eastern Oklahoma. The area around Tenkiller Lake is among the hardest hit, with boats and boat docks left in shambles. However, no serious injuries werre reported.

Cherokee Nationa Principal Chief Bill John Baker issued statement on the tribe's efforts after last night's tornado that affected Sequoyah, Cherokee and Adair counties.

BILL JOHN BAKER: “Cherokee Nation Emergency Management and the Incident Command Team activated last night following a tornado that left a path of damage through parts of Sequoyah, Cherokee and Adair counties. The Cherokee Nation will continue assessing the damages and will provide whatever assistance our citizens and neighbors need during this time. As the damages suffered are substantial and many will have to repair properties and homes, we are thankful that at this time there have been no reports of loss of life due to the severe weather, and appreciate our local storm trackers and news stations for issuing warnings that gave ample amount of time for individuals and families to take necessary precautions during the storm.”

Anyone who has damage should report it with complete contact information and description of damage to one of these locations: Evening Shade Community Building in Sequoyah County, Tailholt Community Building in Cherokee County, Mid County Community Building in Adair County. Anyone from other counties with damage can go to the nearest of those three.

Please contact the following to report the damage:

· Adair County, Mid-County Fire at the Dept, Dianna Yell, 918-797-0441

· Cherokee County, Caney Community Bldg, Melissa Sweet, 918-316-5368

· Sequoyah County, Evening Shade Community Bldg, Doug White, 918-773-2187 or the community building phone number is 918-773-5242