Tornado Watch Issued as Severe Thunderstorms Head to Green Country

Severe thunderstorms are expected to roll through northeastern Oklahoma Monday afternoon through early evening.

A broad swath of Green Country, including all of Tulsa, Wagoner, Rogers, Muskogee and Okmulgee counties is at enhanced risk for severe storms that bring the best chances for very large hail and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado watch is in effect for northeastern Oklahoma until 10 p.m. Counties in southeastern Kansas, southwestern Missouri and northwestern Arkansas are included in the watch area.

Hail up to softball size and winds up to 70 mph are expected.