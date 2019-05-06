TPD Investigates Fatal Weekend Stabbing

Authorities in Tulsa are interviewing a person of interest in a man's weekend stabbing death.

The victim's body was discovered on Saturday in an apartment on the city's east side. Detectives have not released his name.

Tulsa Police Department Sgt. Brandon Watkins says neighbors overheard arguing in the apartment the day before and more noise late at night. A neighbor found the man's body when the neighbor went to check on him. Police say the apartment door had been open all day.

Authorities have made no arrests but are interviewing a person of interest who lives in the apartment complex.