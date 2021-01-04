TPS 8th Graders Can Apply for New Early College Program During Enrollment Period

By 1 minute ago

Credit Pixabay

Tulsa Public Schools is moving forward with its new early college high school program as enrollment opens Tuesday.

The program is for eighth graders moving on to Memorial or McLain high school next year. When they graduate high school, they’ll have earned an associate’s degree as well as their diploma.

TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist said the initial focus is on kids who would be first-generation college students.

"We know from research that students who participate in these programs are significantly more likely to enroll in college. I believe it’s more than 80% more likely to enroll in college," Gist said.

In ninth grade, students will learn skills to prepare them for college, like time management. They'll start taking courses at Tulsa Community College in their 10th grade year and will earn an associate’s degree with either a liberal arts or a science, technology, engineering and math emphasis by the time they graduate high school.

That leaves them with two years of college to earn a bachelor’s degree.

Memorial Principal Dr. Becca Grooms said the program is perfect for her school.

"We’re about 80% free/reduced lunch. So, we have a lot of high-need students, many from single-parent households, and, you know, going to college is very confusing, let alone if you’ve never been through a process like that," Grooms said.

The program is free of charge and includes transportation to TCC for classes. All TPS eighth-grade students are eligible to apply, and more information is available on the district website.

Tags: 
Tulsa Public Schools
Higher education

TPS Launching Early College High School Program Next Year

By Nov 23, 2020
Tulsa Public Schools

Updated Nov. 23, 6:30 p.m.  

Tulsa Public Schools students at McLain and Memorial would be the first to have access to a new early college high school program launching next year.

When students graduate high school, they’ll have also earned an associate’s degree from Tulsa Community College if they successfully complete coursework. District officials expect about 30 students total to start.

The program is pending TPS Board approval.

TPS Again Pushes Back Return Dates For In-Person Learning

By Dec 15, 2020

The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education voted Monday to approve a set of recommendations from Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist, again changing plans for a return to in-person learning following a year significantly disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

TPS Gearing up for Enrollment Push for 2021–2022 School Year

By Dec 1, 2020

After losing about 3,000 students over the past year, Tulsa Public Schools is planning a big enrollment push ahead of the window opening on Jan. 5.

District Director of Strategy, Finance and Operations Cesar Dominguez told the TPS Board on Monday a revamped process showed promising results last year, with twice as many students applying to four times as many schools. But he said it also fell short in some ways.