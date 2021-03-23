TPS Board Approves 2021-2022 Academic Calendar

The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education on Monday unanimously approved an academic calendar for the coming school year.

"This calendar maximizes uninterrupted learning time, minimizes short weeks, and includes time for job-embedded and dedicated professional development," the agenda item for the calendar reads. "It preserves traditional holidays, and allows for significant time for summer learning. It meets all state requirements for instructional time.

"This proposed calendar reflects the input of over 200 families, a working committee, and consultation with many of our core stakeholders."

Board member Judith Barba Perez asked the significance of Friday, April 29th, 2022, designated a holiday/break day.

"That was added -- it really came from part of our work with our school teams," said Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist. "There's just a very long period of time where there is not another break, and in order to ensure great attendance and to just make sure that we have a moment where people can catch their breaths so they have a real strong finish to the year. So it's not anything magic -- it's just a date we picked."

"I would disagree, Dr. Gist," said board member Shawna Keller. "I would say that date is very magical, as anyone who has ever been in a classroom by the end of April knows. It's a magical day away, and much needed."

"I agree with you, board member Keller," said board president Stacey Woolley, sharing that her son with significant ADHD struggled in the breakless period between spring break and the end of the school year.

"I think this would have been critical for him and students like him, who just need a day to say, 'You know what? Breathe, catch up on things,'" Woolley said, "and I'm sure teachers feel the same way."

Board member John Croisant asked about pay for professional days and orientation days in August.

"There are a few items on this calendar that are still -- which we're in the process of negotiating," Gist said. "This calendar, this will not change what the experience is for families, and if we need to make any changes then we'll certainly do that with the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association or the AFT (American Federation of Teachers) if it affects them, as well."

Classes for the 2021-2022 school year are scheduled to begin on Thursday, Aug. 19, and end on Thursday, May 26.