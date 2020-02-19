TPS Board Approves Restructuring Plan to Cut District Office Jobs

After delaying their vote five days, the Tulsa Public Schools Board approved a plan Tuesday night to cut a total of 232 district office jobs.

The plan immediately defunds 58 vacant positions and eliminates 110 jobs on July 1, which could lead to 77 employees being laid off. Some have contract rights as teachers and could return to classrooms.

The remaining 64 jobs to be eliminated are custodial positions that will not be filled as current workers leave.

"It doesn't mean they're not important, and it for sure does not mean that these members of our team are not valuable. They are, but when we have to make these decisions, we want to start as far away from students and teachers as possible," said Superintednent Deborah Gist.

The board heard Superintendent Deborah Gist's recommendations in a special meeting Thursday but tabled the proposal until Tuesday. Board Member Brian Hosmer said he appreciates the time spent on the decision but regrets it’s a step they must take because state funding isn’t keeping up with public school needs.

"It is not the fault of teachers or school leaders or students or staff. It is something happening to you, not from you," Hosmer said.

Board member Jennettie Marshall was the lone vote against the plan and said while state funding is an issue, the district must be a better steward of what it does get.

"I, myself believe that this is just another attempt to dismantle this district, another attack," Marshall said.

While 232 jobs are being defunded or eliminated, the district is also adding 142 new jobs, leading to a net loss of 90 jobs and savings of $5 million to $6.1 million.

Future district office changes will account for another $7 million to $8 million.