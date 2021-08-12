TPS Board Authorizes Counsel To Pursue Legal Action Against State For Banning School Mask Mandates

By 1 hour ago
  • Matt Trotter / KWGS

In executive session at a special meeting Wednesday night, the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education voted in support of its attorneys possibly bringing suit against the state for its new law prohibiting districts from following federal public health guidance by requiring masks in schools.

"This evening, our Board of Education voted to authorize its attorneys to take action to initiate litigation against the State of Oklahoma and any other appropriate state officials regarding Oklahoma Senate Bill 658, which prohibits local boards from requiring the use of masks on their property," the district said in a statement Wednesday evening.

"This action by the Board does not change the safety guidance we have in place for the 2021-2022 school year. Our expectation continues to be that every adult and student - regardless of vaccination status - wears a mask at all times indoors and outdoors when in the presence of others."

The move came the same day Superintendent Chris Brewster of Santa Fe South Schools in Oklahoma City announced he would defy the law and require masks in his district.

"If this decision keeps a single member of our community from suffering serious health issues or death, it is worth it a thousand times over," Brewster wrote in a letter to families.

Tags: 
COVID-19
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

As Schools Return, Stitt Maintains No Emergency Declaration Or Mask Requirements Needed

By Aug 10, 2021
Oklahoma City Public Schools

With schools across Oklahoma beginning to welcome students back to the classroom amid a state- and region-wide surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, Gov. Kevin Stitt's office said Tuesday morning his position has not changed regarding a legal prohibition on public school districts from requiring masks.

NCAA Among 29 Higher Ed Groups Calling For Repeal Of 'Dangerous' Bans On Public Health Measures

By Aug 11, 2021
Chris Polansky / KWGS News

A group of 29 higher education organizations issued a statement calling for a reversal of state-level policies in places like Oklahoma that legally restrict how colleges and universities can respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

OKC Public Charter School Plans To Defy Mask Ban

By Associated Press 18 hours ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The superintendent of a public charter school in Oklahoma City said Wednesday that students and staff must begin wearing masks indoors, defying a new state law that prohibits such a mandate.

Superintendent Chris Brewster at Santa Fe South Schools, a 3,500-student, pre-K through 12 district in south Oklahoma City, also said in a letter on the district’s website that he is exploring the possibility of requiring a vaccine for employment at the school.