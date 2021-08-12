TPS Board Authorizes Counsel To Pursue Legal Action Against State For Banning School Mask Mandates

In executive session at a special meeting Wednesday night, the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education voted in support of its attorneys possibly bringing suit against the state for its new law prohibiting districts from following federal public health guidance by requiring masks in schools.

"This evening, our Board of Education voted to authorize its attorneys to take action to initiate litigation against the State of Oklahoma and any other appropriate state officials regarding Oklahoma Senate Bill 658, which prohibits local boards from requiring the use of masks on their property," the district said in a statement Wednesday evening.

"This action by the Board does not change the safety guidance we have in place for the 2021-2022 school year. Our expectation continues to be that every adult and student - regardless of vaccination status - wears a mask at all times indoors and outdoors when in the presence of others."

The move came the same day Superintendent Chris Brewster of Santa Fe South Schools in Oklahoma City announced he would defy the law and require masks in his district.

"If this decision keeps a single member of our community from suffering serious health issues or death, it is worth it a thousand times over," Brewster wrote in a letter to families.