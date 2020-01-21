TPS Board Expected to Vote on School Closures Tonight

The Tulsa Public Schools Board is set to vote tonight on school closures and other recommendations from Superintendent Deborah Gist to close the district’s $20 million budget shortfall.

Wright, Mark Twain, Grimes and Jones elementary schools are recommended for closure at the end of this school year. Students would go to other nearby schools.

Some school reconfigurations are also on tonight's school board agenda, such as changing some elementary schools to serve pre-K through fifth grades and changing corresponding junior high schools to serve sixth through eighth grades.

Those changes are intendend to minimize the number of school transitions kids make between elementary and high school.

Gist also recommends increasing elementary class sizes by one student to 24.

Other news outlets have reported dozens of employees at the district office have been notified of their potential layoffs. Administrative changes make up the bulk of the savings in Gist's recommendations to deal with the budget shortfall.