TPS Board Expected to Vote Tonight on Job Cuts

The Tulsa Public Schools Board is expected to vote tonight on a restructuring plan that would result in layoffs July 1.

The board took up the plan in a special meeting Thursday but held off on voting.

In all, 174 positions are up for elimination as TPS tries to close a $20 million budget gap. Under Superintendent Deborah Gist’s recommendations, 110 would be cut July first.

Of those, 77 are currently filled. Some of those employees have contract rights as certified teachers.

The plan also calls for dozens of new positions. Overall, it would save an estimated $5 million to $6.1 million.