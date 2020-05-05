TPS Buying Mobile Hotspots for Summer School Students

By 1 hour ago

Tulsa Public Schools will spend up to $500,000 on mobile hotspots and data services from Sprint for students who need summer school but don’t have internet at home.

TPS will have 1,500 hot spots available.

"We’re prioritizing the upper-grade students, high school students, including [this year’s] seniors who may need to move on into the summer to continue wrapping up their credits," said Superintendent Deborah Gist.

Some devices will be available for younger students, too, but the COVID-19 pandemic is making TPS prioritize.

"We are planning to narrow the focus of our summer learning and spend time when we’re able to get our students back into school buildings physically to work with them to help them get caught up because we know that doing this virtually over the summer is going to be less than ideal," Gist said.

About one in three TPS students has limited or no internet access at home, creating a barrier to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. The district’s agreement with Sprint runs through May 2021 in case distance learning must continue and a citywide task force has not come up with a solution to the digital divide.

Free internet options available through local providers are set to run out in July.

Tags: 
Tulsa Public Schools
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
education

Related Content

Tulsa Public Schools Leadership Aims To Support Students And Families Through Pandemic Uncertainty

By Apr 10, 2020
KWGS News File Photo

At a special meeting of the Tulsa Public School Board of Education on Friday, administrators and board members were unanimous in approving six recommendations aimed at helping the district and its students deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We’re spending lots of time with our school leaders to ensure that our students feel engaged, loved, connected with, and prepared to move into next year," said Deputy Superintendent Paula Shannon.

TPS Anticipating $20M Budget Hit Next Year from COVID-19 Pandemic

By Apr 7, 2020

Tulsa Public Schools may be looking at another $20 million shortfall next year, this time because of the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Financial Officer Nolberto Delgadillo said that outlook assumes between the pandemic's economic impact and an ongoing oil slump, the state cuts K–12 funding by $150 million, reducing the amount awarded through the state funding formula. Local drops in revenue are also expected.

Gist: TPS Not Expecting Distance Learning to be 'Super-Smooth'

By Mar 25, 2020
TPS

Tulsa Public Schools officials have been talking to other districts about their experiences switching to distance learning ahead of Wednesday's decision by the State Board of Education to keep Oklahoma schools closed the rest of the year.

"It’s not going to be super-smooth, I think is the way to summarize what we’ve heard from some of the very best districts in the country and what they’ve done," said TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist. "It’s been challenging. And so, that’s one of the main messages we’ve heard from them is, 'Be prepared to solve a lot of problems.'"