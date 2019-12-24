TPS Leaders See Need to Keep Pushing Third-Grade Reading Improvement

Oklahoma educators stress the importance of reading at grade level by third grade.

Tulsa Public Schools Deputy Superintendent Paula Shannon said it continues to be a good indicator of future academic ability, and based on recent figures, TPS has some work to do.

"Fifty-seven percent of Tulsa Public School students in Oklahoma public universities take at least one remedial course in their first year. That’s compared to 37% statewide," Shannon said.

Just one in three TPS third-graders are proficient in reading, according to the latest state tests. Shannon said that means the district has some work to do.

"Almost all students, regardless of who they are, intend to go to college or beyond. Across racial groups as well as across language learner groups, 70% of high schoolers aspire to careers that require at least a college degree. They need postsecondary education," Shannon said.

Teaching educators the latest methods of reading instruction has been a recent focus of the Oklahoma State Department of Education.