TPS Officials: Staggered Attendance Best Option for Safe, In-Person Classes

By 45 minutes ago

Tulsa Public Schools officials are calling a staggered attendance model the best shot at safe, in-person classes this fall as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

They will present to the TPS Board three attendance models other than a recently announced Virtual Academy: in-person attendance with virtual days on Wednesdays, staggered attendance and distance learning. Superintendent Deborah Gist said Wednesday during a Facebook live question-and-answer session the district could be on any of those models during the year.

The staggered attendance model would see students split into cohorts that will attend Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays, with everyone on a virtual instruction day on Wednesdays to allow for schools to be cleaned and disinfected.

TPS Chief Innovation Officer Andrea Castañeda said having everyone at school at the same time doesn’t allow for social distancing.

"We’re supposed to be 6 feet apart. And then you picture that in a school, you start to realize, oh, like, cafeterias don’t look the same, hallways don’t look the same, lockers don’t function the same way anymore, bathrooms – all of the spaces in a school need to be rethought," Castañeda said.

Options like half days or alternating weeks were thought too logistically difficult.

The TPS Board will also consider a mask requirement. Gist said district officials have been going back and forth on one, initially considering it for adults and older students based on information indicating kids younger than 10 may not widely spread the virus.

"The latest of what we’re seeing is that really, everyone should have on a mask. And we recognize that with younger children that’s different, but we do need to expect it and, you know, give them more breaks and things like that," Gist said.

TPS is offering a Virtual Academy for families who are not comfortable sending their kids back to school on Aug. 31.

Tags: 
Tulsa Public Schools
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

TPS Offering Virtual Academy in the Fall

By Jul 6, 2020
Tulsa Public Schools

Tulsa Public Schools is developing a virtual academy for students who are immunocompromised or whose parents don’t feel comfortable having them go back to a classroom in the fall.

Students enrolling in TPS Virtual Academy will continue to be considered attending their current, physical school. The district has made a preliminary decision not to allow students to jump back and forth between virtual and in-person schools at will.

TPS Superintendent Granted Two-Year Contract Extension By Board

By Jun 24, 2020
File photo

Following a marathon special virtual meeting of the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education that started on Tuesday and ended early Wednesday, members voted to extend Superintendent Deborah Gist's contract for two years.

New TPS Board Members Contribute to Shakeup in Leadership

By Jul 7, 2020

The Tulsa Public Schools Board seated two new members and elected two new leaders.

John Croisant and Jerry Griffin won their June 30 runoff elections. Croisant defeated Shane Saunders for the District 5 seat left by Brian Hosmer, and Griffin defeated long-time District 6 incumbent Ruth Ann Fate by 30 votes.