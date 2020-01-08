Related Program: 
Tracking the Safety of Tulsa's Supply of Drinking Water

Monday, January 6th
  • Aired on Monday, January 6th.
    Aired on Monday, January 6th.

It's easy to take safe drinking water for granted, but so very much of public health stems from having it (that is, having lots of it) on hand. Moreoever, the problems that've recently affected Flint, Michigan -- and other communities -- have brought the whole potable-water issue to the forefront for many Americans. Where does Tulsa's drinking water come from, and how does it get here? How safe is it, and how clean or "pure" is it? And how do we know these things? How is our water monitored? And how often? On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we go over these and other questions with Roy Foster (the Water Supply System Manager at the City of Tulsa) and Graham Brannin (the Executive Director of the Metropolitan Environmental Trust).

Water
water quality
Sustainability
Water Conservation
Public Health
John Henning Schumann
City of Tulsa
Recycle
Urban Infrastructure

