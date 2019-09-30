On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we welcome Dr. James S. Gordon back to our show. He's a Harvard-educated professor of psychiatry and family medicine at Georgetown University Medical School; he joins us to discuss his new book, "The Transformation: Discovering Wholeness and Healing After Trauma." This book grows out of Dr. Gordon's important work regarding alternative medicine at the Center for Mind-Body Medicine (CMBM), which he founded in 1991. This still-thriving center, per its website, "has become a worldwide leader in making self-care, group support, and community-building central to trauma-relief, the training of health professionals, and the education of children. CMBM has focused on providing innovative solutions to some of the world's most intractable and complex psychological and physical problems."