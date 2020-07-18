Trend Line Continues Ticking up as Oklahoma Tallies Another 916 COVID Cases

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Saturday 916 new cases of COVID-19, its third-highest increase on record, raising the state's total to 25,056.

Tulsa County had 246 of Saturday's new cases, good for the county's third-largest increase. Its state-leading total is now at 6,243. Oklahoma County is 48 cases behind. Cleveland County has the third-most cases in the state with 1,670.

Six deaths were reported Saturday. One was in Tulsa County. More information on the deaths was not immediately available.

COVID-19 has officially killed 451 Oklahomans. Tulsa County has 84 deaths, most in the state.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, a measure of the trend in new infections, hit its 13th consecutive new high Saturday, rising to 754, up from 721 on Friday. The seven-day average was 426 when its climb began.

Tulsa County's seven-day average rose from 167 to 177, a new high for the second day in a row.

Statewide, hospitalizations were at 547 as of Friday evening, with 232 in intensive care units. The total number hospitalized was 57 fewer than at the end of Thursday. The state reported 17% of adult ICU beds statewide are currently available.

There were 124 Oklahomans hospitalized on June 1, the day Oklahoma moved to phase three of Gov. Kevin Stitt's reopening plan. A record 638 people were hospitalized Wednesday.

The state has stopped publicly reporting disaggregated hospital bed data.

According to the Tulsa Health Department, local hospitalizations continue to decline but are still high, with 104 people hospitalized at last count. Tulsa County hit a high of 116 hospitalizations on July 8 and 9. Local hospitalization numbers are frequently changed based on new information.

Over the course of the pandemic, 2,375 Oklahomans have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

The state health department reported on Saturday 420 additional patients as recovered from COVID-19, raising that total to 19,186 Patients are considered recovered if they did not die, are not currently hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since their symptoms began. The state has 5,419 active cases.

In Tulsa County, 110 additional patients are considered to have recovered for a total of 4,898, leaving the county with 1,261 active cases, an increase of 135 from Friday.

Overall, the state's percentage of positive tests rose from 5.7% to 5.8%. Nearly 10.3% of 10,903 tests reported at the end of Friday were positive.