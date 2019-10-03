Tribal Court Wants New Election

Following the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Primary Election held on Sept. 21, two petitions were filed Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 with the MCN Election Board. The first petition filed claims fraud and irregularities, and the second petition requested a recount of the absentee ballots for the candidates for the Office of the Principal Chief.

The MCN Supreme Court attended the recount proceedings this morning, Oct. 2, in the Mound Building Auditorium on the MCN Tribal Complex. After a recess, the MCN Supreme Court returned with a decision to nullify the results of the MCN Primary Election.

The MCN Election Board plans to file a Motion to Reconsider. If the MCN Supreme Court does not reconsider the decision, a new election will be held within 60 days of the MCN Supreme Court decision.