Tribal Leaders Formally Decline Stitt's Proposed Gaming Compact Extension

Leaders of 32 tribal nations in Oklahoma signed a letter sent to Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday formally declining his proposal to extend gaming compacts through August 2020.

Stitt believes the compacts expire Jan. 1, 2020 and that casino operations would be illegal after that. He proposed the extension this week as a workaround to that issue and asked tribes to commit to signing it by Dec. 30.

"The People enacted the model Compact as an act of legislation and through their legislation offered it to our Nations and Tribes. We see no participation by the Oklahoma Legislature in what is clearly an attempt to materially amend State law. We decline your unauthorized offer of an extension," the letter reads.

The letter says the tribal leaders remain united in their position the compacts will automatically renew Jan. 1 because the state has authorized electronic gaming at horse racing tracks, the action they say triggers renewal.

The letter also takes issue with Stitt saying gaming will be illegal and indicating vendors working with casinos would be on shaky legal ground.

The leaders signing the letter promised, however, they will continue sending exclusivity fees to the state after Jan. 1. They also reiterated if Stitt concedes the compacts renew automatically, they are open to negotiating those fees.