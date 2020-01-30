"True Colors: World Masters of Natural Dyes and Pigments" (Encore Presentation)

Keith Recker's life is all about colors. As a color trend consultant and forecaster for Pantone, he identifies new colors -- like Pantone's "Living Coral" (Pantone's color of the year for 2019) -- which designers in apparel, advertising, and industry look to in attracting eyes to their products. But today, Recker is drawn more to age-old techniques for dyeing fabrics, yarn, or textiles, all of which he shares in his new book, "True Colors: World Makers of Natural Dyes and Pigments." In it, he converses with 28 artisans from Africa, South and Central Asia, the Americas, and Europe, who are all creating vivid colors with ancient techniques, offering sustainable practices to industries in desperate need of them. He joins us on this edition of StudioTulsa to discuss some of those practices.

Interview with Keith Recker.