Trump Appoints Gen. Mark Milley Chairman Of The Joint Chiefs Of Staff

President Trump made the announcement via Twitter. "I am pleased to announce my nomination of four-star Gen. Mark Milley, Chief of Staff of the United States Army – as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, replacing General Joe Dunford, who will be retiring," Trump wrote. "I am thankful to both of these incredible men for their service to our Country! Date of transition to be determined."

Trump will attend the Army-Navy football game on Saturday afternoon. On Friday Trump said he is nominating William Barr for attorney general, and Heather Nauert for U.N. ambassador.

He hinted then that he would have an announcement related to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, when speaking with reporters. "I have another one for tomorrow that I'm going to be announcing at the Army-Navy game," Trump said. "I can give you a little hint: It will have to do with the Joint Chiefs of Staff and succession."

