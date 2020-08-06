Trump Says White House Coronavirus Task Force Doctor To Visit Oklahoma

By 32 minutes ago
  • Dr. Deborah Birx (seated, right) at the White House with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (left) and President Donald Trump on Aug. 5th, 2020.
    Dr. Deborah Birx (seated, right) at the White House with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (left) and President Donald Trump on Aug. 5th, 2020.
    Twitter / @WhiteHouse

President Donald Trump announced that Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House's coronavirus task force, will visit Oklahoma next week on a tour of states "to deliver aggressive, tailored and targeted guidance."

The visit comes as Okla. Gov. Kevin Stitt is under scrutiny for declining to implement the task force's recommendations to combat the coronavirus.

The White House considers Oklahoma to be a "red zone" state, the worst classification on their chart, and says the state should take much stronger measures to combat the virus outbreak, including closing all bars.

In a statement about the White House recommendations, and in response to remarks by Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum that he was "concerned" the governor had not shared the White House report with local officials, Baylee Lakey, the governor's communications director, told Public Radio Tulsa that "the White House confirmed that these are not mandates and that the State is not out of compliance with any federal orders."

Details about Birx's visit have not yet been released. 

Tags: 
Governor Stitt
COVID-19
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
G.T. Bynum

Related Content

Governor’s Office Confirms They Are Not Adhering To Federal Guidance On Virus Response

By Jul 31, 2020
Facebook / Governor Kevin Stitt

Despite recommendations from the Trump administration that the state of Oklahoma implement far stricter restrictions to combat the coronavirus, a spokesperson for Gov. Kevin Stitt said Friday that they're just that -- recommendations.

"The Governor’s office followed up after the Task Force’s latest report and the White House confirmed that these are not mandates and that the State is not out of compliance with any federal orders," said Baylee Lakey, the governor's communications director, in an emailed statement.

White House Document Shows Oklahoma among 18 States in Coronavirus 'Red Zone'

By & Center for Public Integrity Jul 16, 2020

Portions of this article about the coronavirus red zone were originally published by the Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit newsroom based in Washington, D.C.

A document prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force but not publicized suggests Oklahoma is among 18 states that should go back to more stringent measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, like limiting gatherings to 10 people, closing bars and gyms, and asking residents to wear masks at all times.