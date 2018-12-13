Trump Welcomes Stitt, Fellow Governors-Elect to White House

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma's newly elected Republican governor is visiting President Donald Trump at the White House, with a dozen other governors-elect from both parties.

Trump tweeted a picture on Thursday of him meeting with Stitt and some of the other recently elected governors, including Florida Republican Ron DeSantis and Illinois Democrat J.B. Pritzker.

Like Trump, Stitt leveraged his status as a businessman outsider during his race for governor. Stitt enjoyed Trump's endorsement once he secured the GOP nomination.

In a statement, Stitt says he told the president how his tax cuts and deregulation agenda is helping Oklahoma's economy. Stitt says he also met with Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and discussed ways to better utilize the Port of Catoosa in northeastern Oklahoma.