Trump's Proposed Budget Includes $120M for Veterans Hospital in Downtown Tulsa

President Trump’s proposed budget includes $120 million for a VA hospital in downtown Tulsa.

The Veterans Hospital in Tulsa, or VHiT project, would convert the state-owned Kerr Edmondson building across Seventh Street from OSU Medical Center into a 275,000-square foot, 58-bed hospital.

"While the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center will continue to be the light upon the hill in Muskogee, this exciting new addition, once completed, will allow us to expand needed behavioral health, rehabilitation, and potentially long-term care, for the veterans of eastern Oklahoma and across the state," said Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System Director Mark E. Morgan.

The VHiT was approved through a congressional program started in 2016 that lets communities help develop Department of Veterans Affairs facilities.

The state will transfer the building to the Department of Veterans Affairs, while the City of Tulsa and private donors are kicking in a total of $53 million for the project.