Tuesday Storms Cause a Fatality in Tulsa

The body of a man is found inside a vehicle swept off an east Tulsa highway during heavy rains. Police Officer Jeanne Pierce says they always tell people not to drive into high waters, but that isn’t exactly what happened here. She says a witness saw a vehicle get swept off a Highway 169 ramp at the Broken Arrow Expressway interchange. Police and Fire searched but didn’t find the auto until this morning. There was the body of a 55-year-old man inside.

The vehicle was discovered behind Roy Clark Elementary, about a mile from where it was swept away Tuesday night.