The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Monday 72 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 4,044.

No new deaths were reported Sunday or Monday.

Monday's number of new cases was the smallest since Wednesday and the first increase of less than 100 since Thursday.

New infections continue to outpace new recoveries. The state considered 47 additional people to have recovered from COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number to 2,682. That puts the number of active cases at 1,362.