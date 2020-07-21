Tuesday's News Update from KWGS

Tuesday's top stories:

  • A judge has ruled against a request by the defense attorneys for David Anthony Ware, accused of the murder of one Tulsa police officer and the shooting of another, to make public body camera footage from the incident.
  • Rep. Kendra Horn, the only Democrat in the Oklahoma Congressional delegation, says she supports a new coronavirus relief package, but says the $600 weekly federal unemployment benefit may be too high and disincentivize a return to work for Oklahoma workers.
  • The Oklahoma State Department of Health says its coronavirus daily totals were incorrect on Sunday and Monday due to a technical glitch. 

Judge Denies Attorney's Request to Release Video of Tulsa Police Officers Being Shot

A judge has ruled that the body camera footage from an incident in which two Tulsa police officers were shot, one fatally, will not be made public at this time.

Tulsa County District Court Special Judge David Guten in a Monday hearing denied a request from attorney Kevin Adams to release the video. Two weeks ago, Guten approved prosecutors' request to prevent release of the video for at least six months.

Horn: Another Coronavirus Relief Bill Needed, But Unemployment Benefit Can't 'Disincentivize Work'

U.S. House

Oklahoma’s sole Democrat in Congress said Monday another coronavirus relief bill is needed as cases surge, despite voting against a $3 trillion package in May.

U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn told an AARP virtual town hall the bill known as the HEROES Act was too big and too broad to get her support.

Technical Issues Lead to Artificially Low COVID Case Reports Sunday and Monday

Surprisingly low numbers of new COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday and Monday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health were the result of data entry issues.

The health department said Monday because of those issues, Sunday's 209 cases and Monday's 168 cases are low and don't reflect real-time data.