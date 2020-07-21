Tuesday's News Update from KWGS

Tuesday's top stories:
- A judge has ruled against a request by the defense attorneys for David Anthony Ware, accused of the murder of one Tulsa police officer and the shooting of another, to make public body camera footage from the incident.
- Rep. Kendra Horn, the only Democrat in the Oklahoma Congressional delegation, says she supports a new coronavirus relief package, but says the $600 weekly federal unemployment benefit may be too high and disincentivize a return to work for Oklahoma workers.
- The Oklahoma State Department of Health says its coronavirus daily totals were incorrect on Sunday and Monday due to a technical glitch.