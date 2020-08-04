Tuesday's News Update From KWGS

TPS Board Votes to Delay Students' Return Until at Least November

Tulsa Public Schools’ 39,000-plus students will not go back to their classrooms until at least November because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The TPS Board on Monday night approved 6–1 Superintendent Deborah Gist's recommendation to start the year Aug. 31 with nine weeks of distance learning.

Gist invited health experts to the largely virtual board meeting to share their knowledge about the coronavirus. Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart told board members he’s a big supporter of education.