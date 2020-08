Before students have even returned for in-person learning, the superintendent of Broken Arrow Public Schools said at a board of education meeting on Monday that nearly 100 staff members are not currently at work due to COVID-19.

"Last week alone, we had 33 staff members that tested positive for COVID," Superintendent Janet Vinson said. "What that means is we currently have 98 COVID-related leave of absences. Close to 100. That's a big dent for us. That's difficult for us."

"It's scary. It's very scary," Vinson said.