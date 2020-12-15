Tuesday's News Update From KWGS

Tuesday's top stories:

• An ER nurse in Oklahoma City received the state's first COVID-19 vaccination on Monday.

• The Tulsa Health Department will administer its first vaccine Tuesday.

ER Nurse Is 1st Recipient Of Coronavirus Vaccine In Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma City emergency room nurse on Monday became the first person in the state to receive Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine.

Hannah White, 31, laughed before the vaccination and again afterward as she hugged the person who injected her at Integris Baptist Medical Center. She showed no reaction as the needle entered her arm.

“I don’t have any burning at the site, I have no pain. I didn’t feel it,” White said. She encouraged others to get vaccinated as they become eligible based on the state’s four-phase plan.

Tulsa Health Department to Start Vaccinating Health Care Workers Tuesday

The Tulsa Health Department will start administering the COVID-19 vaccine to selected health care workers on Tuesday.

That’s two days ahead of a schedule announced last week. Tulsa County received 5,850 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine in the initial shipment. The vaccine requires two doses given 21 days apart and has been shown to be 95% effective.