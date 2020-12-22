Tuesday's News Update from KWGS

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Monday 2,596 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 263,434.

Tulsa County had 427 of Monday's cases. Its total now stands at 44,100, second to Oklahoma County's 53,592.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, remains near record levels and rose from 3,310 to 3,381. The average has held relatively steady since Dec. 6. The record is 3,387, set the day after Thanksgiving. Oct. 5 was the last time the seven-day average was below 1,000.